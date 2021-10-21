7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 14:

Hoda Asmar, MD, was appointed CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

Allie Breckenridge was appointed COO of Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

Kim Drumgo was appointed chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system.

Leigh Henderson, MD, was selected to serve as medical director for Shreveport (La.) Rehabilitation Hospital.

Jill Kalman, MD, was named senior vice president, chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Helen Koselka, MD, was named CMO for Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

Emily Stevens, MSN, resigned from her role as chief nursing officer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.