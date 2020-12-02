7 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since Oct. 26.

1. Eva Benedict is retiring as president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

2. Chuck Bill, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, is retiring.

3. Elaine Couture, BSN, RN, Providence executive vice president and regional chief executive for Washington and Montana, will retire in 2021.

4. Laurie Harting, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division, is retiring.

5. Paul Hayes, RN, is retiring as CEO of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

6. Karen Olscamp, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, will retire in January.

7. Joseph Scopelliti, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

