6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct. 27:

Christopher Cosby was named CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.) and Tenet Healthcare's Memphis market.

Robert Earley will retire as CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network.

Darren Lee resigned as CEO of two California hospitals under San Francisco-based Dignity Health system.

Zach McCluskey, BSN, was appointed CEO of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center.

Ivan Mitchell was named CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.

Erik Shannon was named interim CEO of UVA Community Health in Charlottesville, Va