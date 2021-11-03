6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct. 27:
Christopher Cosby was named CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.) and Tenet Healthcare's Memphis market.
Robert Earley will retire as CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network.
Darren Lee resigned as CEO of two California hospitals under San Francisco-based Dignity Health system.
Zach McCluskey, BSN, was appointed CEO of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center.
Ivan Mitchell was named CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.
Erik Shannon was named interim CEO of UVA Community Health in Charlottesville, Va