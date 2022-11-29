6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 22:

1. Stephanie Conners, BSN, RN, took over as president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

2. Kidada Hawkins resigned as president and CEO of Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital.

3. Tory Shepherd was named permanent CEO of Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System after serving in an interim capacity.

4. Jeremy Bradford was named president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.

5. Claudio Fort resigned as president and CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.



6. Amanda Vick, RN, was named acting CEO and president of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services after John Mentgen terminated his contract.