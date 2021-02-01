5 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief nursing officer/chief nurse executive officer moves were reported on or after Dec. 13.

1. Julie Bowman, MSN, was named CNO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz.

2. Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, was chosen as the Connelly Foundation chief nurse executive officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

3. Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, is retiring as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

4. Steven Kitchen, MD, is retired as CMO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga.

5. Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and CNO of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

