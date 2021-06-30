7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since June 23:

1. Wayne Boutwell was appointed CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton (S.C.).

2. Jim Hinton, CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, plans to retire and transition the CEO role to Pete McCanna.

3. Matthew McDonald III, MD, was appointed president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

4. Ned Resch has been chosen as the next CEO of Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter.

5. Matthew Roberts was appointed CEO of City Hospital White Rock in Dallas.

6. Paul Stewart is retiring as president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

7. Tim Trottier is retiring as CEO of Lewiston, Idaho-based St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.