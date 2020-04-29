5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Karen Bryant is the new CEO of Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colo.

2. Mark Doyle is the new president and CEO of Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3. Vic Giulianelli, president and CEO of St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., will retire July 1.

4. Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury, Neb., tapped Burke Kline, DHA, as its new CEO, effective June 1.

5. Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, will step down from his executive duties, effective April 30.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.