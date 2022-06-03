5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since May 31:

HCA Healthcare appointed Eric Schuck, MD, chief medical officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville on June 1.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has named Phillip Chang, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer, effective May 31.

MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., named Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective May 31.

Missoula, Mont.-based Community Medical Center appointed Bonnie Stephens, MD, its new chief medical officer.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System named Jonna Jenkins, DNP, its new chief nursing officer.