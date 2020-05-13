5 hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., named Erik Christenson CEO.

2. Frye Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., named Rod Harkleroad, RN, CEO.

3. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned.

4. Robert Rupp has been named CEO of Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, and Ennis (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

5. Scott Smith was named CEO of National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., as well as market CEO overseeing the medical center and Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, Ark.

