4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 4:

1. Jay Cahalan, president and CEO of Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health, is set to retire at the end of 2022.

2. Dorothy Urschel, DNP, will succeed Mr. Cahalan as president and CEO of Columbia Memorial Health.

3. Michael Wagner, MD, was named president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England.

4. Hilary Rockwell, MD, was named regional president and CEO of Mitchell, S.D.-based Avera Queen of Peace.