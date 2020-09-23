4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., named Greg Caples CEO.

2. Cleveland Clinic selected Conor Delaney, MD, PhD, as president and CEO of its Florida region.

3. Mary Maertens is stepping down as CEO and regional president at Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Tripp Owings was named CEO of Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.