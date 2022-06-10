4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since June 6:

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer June 9. She had been serving in the role on an interim basis.

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala has appointed Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective June 6.

McLaren Flint (Mich.) named Ruth Kechnie, BSN, its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer June 3.

Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System has named Henri Lamothe, MD, interim chief medical officer at its Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.