3 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported after Dec. 28:

1. MountainView Hospital named Julie Taylor, MSN, RN, its CEO, the Las Vegas-based hospital said Dec. 28. She is the first woman to hold the position.

2. Debbie Streier has been named the new regional president and CEO for Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center, according to the Independent.

3. Danielle Drummond will become president and CEO of Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Jan. 1.

More articles on executive moves:

Methodist University Hospital president resigns

South Carolina health system CEO to step down after 12 years

7 women making moves in healthcare leadership



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.