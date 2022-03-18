3 hospital, health system COO moves

Three hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since March 11.

1. Winjie Miao was named COO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

2. Tim Parry, Highland District Hospital vice president of operations and COO, will become president and CEO of the Hillsboro, Ohio-based hospital on April 15. 

3. Tom Scott, CentraState Healthcare System senior vice president and COO, will become president and CEO of the Freehold, N.J.-based organization on April 9.

