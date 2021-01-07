12 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Dec. 17.

1. Gina Calder was named president of BJC HealthCare hospitals in St. Charles County, Mo., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

2. Penny Cermak was named CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

3. Danielle Drummond was named president and CEO of Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health.

4. Maria Ducharme, DNP, RN, was promoted to president of the Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I.

5. Betsy Nabel, MD, is stepping down as president of Boston-based Brigham Health, effective March 1.

6. Katie O'Connell was named vice president of revenue cycle for Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y.

7. Erin Parker was promoted to senior vice president and CIO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's.

8. Tammy Razmic joined Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., as COO, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

9. Theresa Rutherford was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill., according to the Herald & Review.

10. Julie Sprengel, RN, was tapped as president of CommonSpirit Health's newly expanded Southern California division.

11. Debbie Streier was tapped as the new regional president and CEO for Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center, according to the Independent.

12. Julie Taylor, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital.

