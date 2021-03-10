11 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in March:

1. David Burd was chosen as the next president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

2. Moody Chisholm resigned as president and CEO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas.

3. Cristina Contreras was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in New York City.

4. Chad Couch, MD, was named president of Ballad Health's northeast market and CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

5. Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., submitted his resignation March 2.

6. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

7. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb., will retire in December.

8. Angela Orth, CEO of Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health, is leaving her role this spring.

9. Christopher Roker will serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in New York City.

10. Hal Smith resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

11. David Southerland was chosen to serve as president and CEO of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., according to The Times and Democrat.

