10 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported on or after Nov. 20:

1. Tammy Albright was named vice president and CEO of behavioral health services at Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

2. Justin Bryant was named CEO of Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

3. Delvecchio Finley, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System, resigned.

4. Laurie Harting, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division, is retiring.

5. Kelby Krabbenhoft is no longer president and CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

6. David Lee, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

7. Phil Mazzuca was named CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn.

8. Jonathan Moe was named CEO of Palo Alto County Health System in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

9. Cathan Riding was named COO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER in Wichita, Kan., according to the Wichita Business Journal.

10. Allen Smith, MD, was named president and CEO of South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.