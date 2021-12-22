10 recent CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Oct. 5:

Michelle Crawford was named CFO of Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain in Ohio.

Pamela Cassara was appointed CFO of Cook County Health in Chicago.

Steve Chavez was appointed CFO of Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio.

Deborah Dage was named CFO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

Joe D'Angina, will step down from his role as CFO of CommonSpirit Health's North State California market and will join University of California San Francisco as CFO of three medical centers.

Cindy Dennison was named CFO for Mercy Health-Lorain and Oberlin, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Allen.

Christopher Dunleavy was named CFO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Marcus Hoffman was named senior vice president and CFO for Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Hawaii markets.

Angela Swearingen, vice president of finance and CFO at St. Mary's Medical Center, has been named the Huntington, W.Va.-based hospital's next COO.

Keith Waters was appointed CFO and vice president of finance for St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y.