HCA, Google Health & 6 other health IT exec moves (HIT, fp)

Listen The following health IT moves were reported since Aug. 6: Cerner tapped David Feinberg, MD, as its president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. He most recently served as vice president of Google Health, where he has led the tech giant's global healthcare efforts since 2019.



Edmund Siy has been named chief information officer of Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare.



Hayley Burgess, PharmD, was appointed chief clinical officer of VigiLanz, an EHR clinical surveillance company. Prior to joining VigiLanz, Dr. Burgess served as assistant vice president of pharmacy services for HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn.



Lisa Collins has been selected as the senior vice president of global services at Cerner, where she will lead its consulting, managed services and support business.



Nithya Narasimhan was tapped as the senior vice president of client relationships for the East Region of Cerner's client services organization.



Ryan Russell is joining Hinge Health as the senior vice president of design and user experience. He is joining from Amazon, where he worked nine years as the director of user experience.



Emily Fox, who is in charge of health AI research at Apple, is leaving for a university position later this year.



Pallav Sharda was appointed chief platform officer at San Francisco-based digital health company Carrum Health. Before joining Carrum Health, Mr. Sharda served as the global healthcare and life sciences leader for Google Cloud.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.