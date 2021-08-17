Apple's health, cloud teams reportedly seeing departures

Listen
Apple is losing employees across its health, artificial intelligence and cloud teams, according to Bloomberg's Power On newsletter.
Four details:
- Emily Fox, who is in charge of health AI research, is leaving the tech giant for a position at a university later this year, 9 to 5 Mac reported Aug. 15.
- Ruslan Meshenberg, who was a leader on Apple's cloud infrastructure team just left for a position at Google.
- The newsletter suggested that just as Apple has hired away engineers from Netflix, Amazon, Google and other companies, now other companies have been luring Apple employees.
- Apple's return-to-office policy that isn't allowing employees to permanently work remotely hasn't gone over well, iMore reported Aug. 16. Apple employees have publicly addressed their discontent. These engineers may be departing for companies that will allow them to work from home.