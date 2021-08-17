Amazon exec of 9 years departs for Hinge Health

Listen
Ryan Russell is joining Hinge Health after nine years as the director of user experience at Amazon.
Four things to know:
- At Hinge Health, a digital musculoskeletal clinic in San Francisco, Mr. Russell will be the senior vice president of design and user experience, according to an Aug. 17 news release.
- At Amazon, he led the design of Prime Now, Amazon Key, Hub by Amazon and Amazon Flex. While working at Amazon, Mr. Russell founded the Human Centered Design group, which he grew to 135 leaders of user experience across five studios.
- “Ryan’s experience in designing cutting-edge products at Amazon will help us lead and build a UX design team with the best minds to create next-generation digital health technologies and solve some of healthcare’s biggest challenges in the musculoskeletal space,” said Daniel Perez, co-founder and CEO of Hinge Health.
- Hinge Health also added Hassan Asghar to its team as the chief information security officer.