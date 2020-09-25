Google outage disrupted cloud, email and more: 4 details

Google reported service disruption on Sept. 24 that affected its email, YouTube and Google documents functions, according to The New York Times.



Four details:



1. The outage lasted for a little more than an hour and was focused on the East Coast. The outage began around 8:50 p.m. EDT.



2. Google is investigating the outage and has not given a reason for the disruption, but said it wasn't a cyberattack, according to the Times report.



3. Google's cloud computing service, videoconferencing and Google Calendar were also affected by the outage.



4. All systems were restored to normal function before 10 p.m. EDT.



