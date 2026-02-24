9 Epic updates in 30 days

From rolling out AI Charting to being named the top Overall Health System Suite by KLAS, here are nine updates on Epic’s operations, software products and partnerships Becker’s Hospital Review reported in February:

On Feb. 22, Mount Gilead, Ohio-based OhioHealth Morrow County Hospital went live with Epic as part of a $6 million IT investment.



In a Feb. 23 blog post, Judy Faulkner wrote that when she started Epic in the late 1970s, she got an assist from Neil Pappalardo, the late founder of EHR company Meditech.



Providence, R.I.-based Care New England’s Chief Digital Information Officer Tomas Gregorio told Becker’s that through a partnership with Rhode Island College, the organization will provide access to an Epic academic license, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with the EHR platform.



Laurel, Miss.-based South Central Regional Medical Center set the record for the most groups to simultaneously go live on Epic’s diagnostic lab data-exchange platform. Nine organizations signed on to Aura as part of South Central Regional Medical Center’s Epic install.



Pittsburgh-based UPMC is transitioning its network of hospitals and care sites to a single Epic instance. In September, about 40% of the organization moved to the unified platform. The remaining 60% is scheduled to convert this spring.



Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., launched an Epic EHR system through a partnership with Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Ill.



New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is bringing more than 30 core EHRs across its 28 hospitals and hundreds of ambulatory sites onto Epic. In late 2025, the organization completed its first major go-live, Kristin Myers, chief digital officer of Northwell Health, told Becker’s. Northwell is now preparing for its second implementation wave, which will cover the Central Region on Long Island and is scheduled to go live May 30.



On Feb. 4, Epic rolled out AI Charting, a built-in tool that listens during patient visits and drafts clinicians’ notes and suggested orders in real time.



For the 16th consecutive year, Epic was named the top Overall Health System Suite by KLAS. Epic also won Best in KLAS recognition in 11 market segments.

