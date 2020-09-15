Cerner partners with Finland & 10 other key notes

Katie Adams 

From new partnerships to initial public offering filings to lawsuits, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Cerner, Google and Apple.

  1. Finland officials partnered with Cerner to help build a new digital platform that will combine healthcare and social services, providing citizens with access to integrated outpatient and inpatient care, behavioral healthcare, and family services.

  2. Meditech teamed up with artificial intelligence developer Nuance to launch a voice assistant for clinicians using its Expanse EHR system.

  3. Behavioral health provider Magellan teamed up with Livongo, a digital health company in the process of being acquired by Teladoc, to improve access to behavioral health.

  4. Google committed more than $8.5 million to 31 organizations to further artificial intelligence and data analytics efforts focused on understanding the spread of COVID-19 as well as the impact on healthcare workers and vulnerable communities.

  5. The U.S. Coast Guard began deploying the Department of Defense's new Cerner EHR system at four medical facility pilot sites in California.

  6. Four digital health companies recently filed initial public offerings: Amwell, Palantir Technologies, GoodRx and Grail.

  7. Hawaii partnered with Google to develop a new mobile app to track and trace passengers who arrive on the islands to encourage travelers while also stemming the spread of COVID-19.

  8. Fitbit received FDA 510(k) clearance for its electrocardiogram app to assess heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation.

  9. The co-founder and former CEO of Zocdoc sued his fellow co-founders for fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in the Supreme Court of New York.

  10. Apple and Google announced they will build their joint COVID-19 notification system into future versions of their respective iOS and Android operating systems, no longer requiring users to download separate apps to participate in contact tracing efforts.

  11. Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm, launched a nine-month digital health startup accelerator focusing on predictive diagnostic models and treatment management devices.

