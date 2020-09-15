Cerner partners with Finland & 10 other key notes
From new partnerships to initial public offering filings to lawsuits, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Cerner, Google and Apple.
- Finland officials partnered with Cerner to help build a new digital platform that will combine healthcare and social services, providing citizens with access to integrated outpatient and inpatient care, behavioral healthcare, and family services.
- Meditech teamed up with artificial intelligence developer Nuance to launch a voice assistant for clinicians using its Expanse EHR system.
- Behavioral health provider Magellan teamed up with Livongo, a digital health company in the process of being acquired by Teladoc, to improve access to behavioral health.
- Google committed more than $8.5 million to 31 organizations to further artificial intelligence and data analytics efforts focused on understanding the spread of COVID-19 as well as the impact on healthcare workers and vulnerable communities.
- The U.S. Coast Guard began deploying the Department of Defense's new Cerner EHR system at four medical facility pilot sites in California.
- Four digital health companies recently filed initial public offerings: Amwell, Palantir Technologies, GoodRx and Grail.
- Hawaii partnered with Google to develop a new mobile app to track and trace passengers who arrive on the islands to encourage travelers while also stemming the spread of COVID-19.
- Fitbit received FDA 510(k) clearance for its electrocardiogram app to assess heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation.
- The co-founder and former CEO of Zocdoc sued his fellow co-founders for fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in the Supreme Court of New York.
- Apple and Google announced they will build their joint COVID-19 notification system into future versions of their respective iOS and Android operating systems, no longer requiring users to download separate apps to participate in contact tracing efforts.
- Janssen, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical arm, launched a nine-month digital health startup accelerator focusing on predictive diagnostic models and treatment management devices.
