Amazon to hire 100,000 new workers in US, Canada

Amazon is hiring 100,000 new employees across the U.S. and Canada to fill both part and full-time positions, according to a Sept. 14 Bloomberg report.

New employees will be offered starting wages of at least $15 an hour as well as benefits and sign-on bonuses of as much as $1,000 in select cities. Amazon is also opening 100 new operations buildings this month across fulfillment centers, delivery stations and additional sites.

As of June 30, Amazon employed 878,600 people, according to CNBC. The hiring spree is the e-commerce giant's fourth this year, following 33,000 new job openings for corporate and tech workers earlier in September as well as 100,000 and 75,000 new operations positions in March and April, respective, according to the network.

