Amazon launches online pharmacy & 7 more health IT notes

From product launches to investments to new service offerings, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Epic.

More articles on health IT:

3 CMS AI challenge finalists discuss how medical algorithms should be developed

Olive closes $225.5M investment round: 4 notes

3 hospital execs: How to ensure medical AI is trained on sufficiently diverse patient data

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.