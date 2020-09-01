Amazon launches first wearable & 11 other key notes

Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Amazon, Google and Change Healthcare.

Nuance announced that its virtual assistant is now integrated with Epic's ambient voice technology "Hey Epic!" in the EHR's front-end software Hyperspace.



Cerner teamed up with Testing for America as part of a new partnership to support efforts to bring rapid and affordable COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff at historically Black colleges and universities.



Google's AI-focused venture fund co-led a $15 million investment round for Klara, a patient engagement solutions company.



Amazon launched its health tracking device Halo, which integrates Cerner software and allows device users to share their health data directly into their EHR and with healthcare teams that use Cerner. San Diego-based Sharp Healthcare is the first Cerner client to participate in the collaboration.



Allscripts recently secured five new patents that aim to improve healthcare delivery and innovation.



Google's cloud division partnered with Amwell, a Boston-based company that powers telehealth for more than 2,000 hospitals in the U.S.



Change Healthcare acquired Prometheus Analytics, an analytics company that provides reimbursement information for value-based episodes of care.



Twenty-five health IT companies including Google Health, Livongo and Philips have joined the Consumer Technology Association's new initiative to establish standards for the use of digital therapeutics.



Apple became the first company to reach a $2 trillion valuation.



Google sister company Verily announced it is establishing a subsidiary that will apply technology and data-driven solutions to employer-sponsored stop-loss insurance.



Change Healthcare bought Nucleus.io, a company that develops fully enabled cloud native imaging and workflow technology.



Amazon received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate its Prime Air delivery drones.

