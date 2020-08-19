Change Healthcare buys imaging tech company: 5 details

Change Healthcare added a company with cloud-native imaging technology to its portfolio.

Five things to know:

1. On Aug. 18, Change announced it acquired Nucleus.io, a company that develops fully enabled cloud native imaging and workflow technology. The technology includes a zero-footprint diagnostic viewer and streaming technology as well as workflow and imaging solutions.

2. The acquisition completes Change's next-generation medical imaging platform and boosts the company's commitment to advance innovation. It also accelerates Change's timeline to implement a complete cloud-based, end-to-end enterprise imaging solution for customers.

3. Nucleus.io currently serves 7,500 organizations and onboards around 150 new organizations per month.

4. Change's enterprise imaging network platform includes archive and analytics applications, and physicians will now be able to read, diagnose and collaborate with other clinicians from anywhere. They will also have access to data and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes.

5. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

