Change Healthcare buys analytics company focused on value-based payments: 5 details

Change Healthcare acquired an analytics company that provides reimbursement information for value-based episodes of care.



Four things to know:



1. Change Healthcare said its purchase of Prometheus Analytics reinforces its commitment to investing in businesses that support long-term growth, innovation and the transition to value-based care.



2. Payer-provider collaborations across the U.S. use Prometheus to establish payments, and Prometheus includes more than 90 episodes of care.



3. Change and Prometheus have worked together in the past, and Change was among the first certified partners of Prometheus to help large health plans with their value-based payment programs.



4. Prometheus Analytics is integrated with Change Healthcare's HealthQX value-based care platform.



5. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



