7 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are seven recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., is using artificial intelligence-powered software from Viz.AI that can recognize and respond to stroke within minutes.

2. Phoenix-based Banner Health has partnered with Buoy Health to deploy its AI-powered digital triage tool to help patients navigate their care options online.

3. Phoenix-based FastMed will deploy an Epic EHR system across its 100-plus network of urgent care clinics in North Carolina, Arizona and Texas.

4. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital will implement healthcare technology provider Odoro's digital platform to provide patients with advanced self-scheduling options.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with genomics company Helix to develop a genomic database that could help physicians and researchers discover health conditions.

6. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will expand a program launched with Samsung in 2018 for remote monitoring of cardiac rehabilitation patients.

7. Wagoner (Okla.) Community Hospital rolled out telehealth technology from Cura Digital Health Solutions to help connect patients with critical care specialists.

