Oklahoma hospital implements telehealth program for critical care patients

Wagoner (Okla.) Community Hospital rolled out telehealth technology from Cura Digital Health Solutions to help connect patients with critical care specialists, according to a Jan. 7 Wagoner County American Tribune report.

With the new telehealth technology, called Cura Vision, WCH physicians can virtually connect with a specialist in neurosurgery, neurology, pulmonary disease and infectious diseases to help diagnose and treat critical care patients.

"Our goal is to allow patients to heal and receive the care they need while staying in their hometowns," said Clint Baird, MD, a neurosurgeon and CEO of Cura Telehealth, according to the report. "Using CuraVision, in partnership with forward-thinking local hospitals, a patient can see the local doctor they know and trust and have access to many specialists, commonly only found in large urban areas — all from the comfort of a FaceTime-like interaction."

The virtual consultation is covered by Medicare and most health plans, according to the report.

