6 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health named Saad Chaudhry CIO.
- Maneesh Goyal was promoted to COO of Mayo Clinic Platform, now responsible for its strategic and operating plans.
- Missy Krasner, a founding member of the Amazon Alexa Health & Wellness team has left the company to join venture capital firm Redesign Health.
- Cerner executive vice president and CFO Marc Naughton announced he is leaving his post at the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 2021.
- Dominic King, PhD, former clinical lead at Google's artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind, left his role for a new position at Optum.
- Portland-based MaineHealth has tapped Daniel Nigrin, MD, as CIO, effective in January.
