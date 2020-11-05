6 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health named Saad Chaudhry CIO.



Maneesh Goyal was promoted to COO of Mayo Clinic Platform, now responsible for its strategic and operating plans.



Missy Krasner, a founding member of the Amazon Alexa Health & Wellness team has left the company to join venture capital firm Redesign Health.



Cerner executive vice president and CFO Marc Naughton announced he is leaving his post at the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 2021.



Dominic King, PhD, former clinical lead at Google's artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind, left his role for a new position at Optum.



Portland-based MaineHealth has tapped Daniel Nigrin, MD, as CIO, effective in January.

More articles on health IT:

Dr. Anita Gupta: 5 technologies that will drive patient experience improvements and future of digital health

Public health experts urge US to adopt "cluster-busting" to track COVID-19

Mississippi medical association launches physician-led state HIE

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.