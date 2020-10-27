Mayo Clinic Platform gains COO to lead strategic growth

Maneesh Goyal has been promoted to COO of Mayo Clinic Platform, responsible for its strategic and operating plans.



Mr. Goyal previously served as vice chair of corporate development for Mayo Clinic Platform, the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's initiative to promote digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Mr. Goyal co-developed the initial platform business model and created business plans for its home hospital platform.



In his new role, Mr. Goyal will be responsible for the financial performance and growth of the platform, recruiting new talent and developing processes and infrastructure for the platform business network, according to a Mayo news post. He also will assist in attracting external partners and navigating regulations and investments.



The platform has launched several initiatives in the last year, including the Advanced Care at Home program, which Mr. Goyal was instrumental in developing, according to the news post. The platform also aims to accelerate medical research with advanced analytics and has been able to deidentify structured portions of 10 million Mayo Clinic patient records.



