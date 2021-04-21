6 recent digital healthcare acquisitions worth $100M+

The digital healthcare industry has witnessed plenty of business growth in the past six months, spanning from funding rounds to venture launches to mergers and acquisitions.

Below are six acquisitions worth more than $100 million occurring in the digital healthcare industry during the past six months:

Salesforce on Dec. 1 signed a definitive agreement to acquire workplace collaboration platform Slack for $27.7 billion.



Cerner formed an agreement Dec. 16 to acquire Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million.



UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum announced plans Jan. 6 to buy data analytics firm Change Healthcare for about $13 billion.



Philips signed an agreement Jan. 19 to acquire Capsule Technologies, a medical device integration and data technologies company, for $635 million.



New York City-based payer management company MultiPlan on Jan. 21 agreed to acquire Discovery Health Partners, a healthcare revenue analytics and technology company, for about $155 million.



Microsoft said April 12 it will buy speech recognition company Nuance Communications in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion, including debt assumption.

More articles on health IT:

Salesforce, Conifer & more: 7 recent exec moves in digital health

Amazon, Google step in to help COVID-19 vaccine sign-up after glitches affect rollout

9 top health IT companies for diversity

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.