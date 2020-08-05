5 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

Shane Thielman was named as the new corporate senior vice president and CIO at San Diego-based Scripps Health.



Walgreens Boots Alliance brought Mike Maresca onto its leadership team as chief technology officer.



Ellkay, an Elmwood Park, N.J.-based healthcare connectivity company, named Shreya Patel as the company's new chief innovation and product officer.



Ellkay also named Marc Probst as its new chief information officer.



Serkan Kutan, former chief technology officer at Haven, left the company to join telehealth company Amwell.

More articles on health IT:

Teladoc, Livongo merge in $18.5B deal: 8 details

Apple, UCLA use wearables to launch 3-year mental health study

Epic employees raise concerns over mandate to return to campus in September

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.