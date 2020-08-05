5 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- Shane Thielman was named as the new corporate senior vice president and CIO at San Diego-based Scripps Health.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance brought Mike Maresca onto its leadership team as chief technology officer.
- Ellkay, an Elmwood Park, N.J.-based healthcare connectivity company, named Shreya Patel as the company's new chief innovation and product officer.
- Ellkay also named Marc Probst as its new chief information officer.
- Serkan Kutan, former chief technology officer at Haven, left the company to join telehealth company Amwell.
More articles on health IT:
Teladoc, Livongo merge in $18.5B deal: 8 details
Apple, UCLA use wearables to launch 3-year mental health study
Epic employees raise concerns over mandate to return to campus in September
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.