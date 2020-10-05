5 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Digital health company Twistle appointed two physicians, Rameet Singh, MD, and John Janas III, MD, as new medical directors to further strengthen its medical and surgical expertise.



Sharp Healthcare in San Diego named Cassandra Crowe-Jackson chief experience officer.



Ronette Wiley, RN, will become chief quality and experience officer for Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.



Sam De Brouwer, co-founder of doc.ai, a healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform, was named CEO of the company. Co-founder Walter De Brouwer became chief scientific officer and Nirav Shah, MD, became CMO.



At-home diagnostic test company Everlywell appointed Andy Page, former president of Livongo and 23andMe, as its president.

