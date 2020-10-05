5 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Digital health company Twistle appointed two physicians, Rameet Singh, MD, and John Janas III, MD, as new medical directors to further strengthen its medical and surgical expertise.
- Sharp Healthcare in San Diego named Cassandra Crowe-Jackson chief experience officer.
- Ronette Wiley, RN, will become chief quality and experience officer for Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.
- Sam De Brouwer, co-founder of doc.ai, a healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform, was named CEO of the company. Co-founder Walter De Brouwer became chief scientific officer and Nirav Shah, MD, became CMO.
- At-home diagnostic test company Everlywell appointed Andy Page, former president of Livongo and 23andMe, as its president.
