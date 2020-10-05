HHS awards TeleTracking 2nd $10.2M contract: 4 details

HHS has extended its contract to TeleTracking technologies for the collection of COVID-19 hospital data, according to NPR.



Four details:



1. HHS signed a six-month, $10.2 million contract with TeleTracking in April to develop the data collection system for COVID-19 data. The agency signed another six-month, $10.2 million contract with the company to continue its efforts.



2. The process HHS used to award the initial contract to TeleTracking has been under scrutiny, initially described as a sole-source contract. The department later issued an update to say the contract was competitive and HHS had selected TeleTracking after accepting bids from six unnamed competitors.



3. HHS spokesperson Katherine McKeough told NPR that the original contract included an extension option, and the department decided to make the extension because it is actively responding to the pandemic using the data.



4. The federal government can decide whether to renew the contract again in March 2021.



More articles on data analytics:

Texas reports issue with COVID-19 school data: 4 details

Google Maps to show COVID-19 outbreaks

12-health system consortium to answer public's COVID-19 questions using patient data





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.