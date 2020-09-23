Google Maps to show COVID-19 outbreaks

Google Maps unveiled a new feature on Sept. 23 that displays COVID-19 cases in a user's area.

The new tool is embedded with Google Maps and is labeled "COVID-19 info." When activated, it shows a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the area of the map being searched.

Data displayed in the new feature is compiled from multiple authorities, including Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, The New York Times and Wikipedia. Trending case data is visible at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports.

