Washington COVID-19 dashboard rolls back data due to errors

The Washington health department released new COVID-19 data on Sept. 21, but then rolled back the data due to errors discovered after the initial posting, according to notes on the department's dashboard.



"After posting data for 9/21, DOH discovered several errors. We are working to identify the cause and correct these errors as quickly as possible," states the note for Sept. 21. On Sept. 22, the website stated that the dashboard updated information on confirmed COVID-19 cases, but negative laboratory test results were not available and the state's total test results haven't been updated since Sept. 18.



"We anticipate returning to regular reporting of all data on Wednesday 9/23/2020," the note states. However, the website was not updated as of 8:30 am CST on Sept. 23.



The Washington health department worked with Microsoft's AI for Health team to develop the interactive dashboard.

