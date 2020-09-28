Texas reports issue with COVID-19 school data: 4 details

The Texas health department removed COVID-19 data related to local schools from its website after finding issues with the numbers, according to the Texas Tribune.



Four details:



1. The state health department gathers data from school districts across Texas, including self-reported and test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.



2. Data on the department's website recorded 1,212 new cases among public school students and 660 new staff cases from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20.



3. The state released a report breaking down infections by school district, but then withdrew the report over issues with the data; however, the department did not detail the origin of the issues.



4. The state health department aims to consult with the Texas Education Agency and update the data on Sept. 28.

Register today for Becker's HIT+RCM Virtual Event Oct. 6-9 for the best insights and big ideas in health IT!



More articles on data analytics:

Texas spent millions on COVID-19 data system that isn't widely used: 5 details

Google Maps to show COVID-19 outbreaks

Mount Sinai rolls out predictive tool for COVID-19 mortality, focuses on 3 key clinical features





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.