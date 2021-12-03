5 recent health IT company acquisitions

Here are five acquisitions involving  health IT companies in the past six weeks.

  1. Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare patients, acquired virtual consult platform RubiconMD for $130 million in October.

  2. EHR company Athenahealth entered an agreement in November to be jointly acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital for $17 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

  3. Best Buy closed its acquisition of remote care monitoring platform Current Health for about $400 million in November.

  4. Credit reporting agency TransUnion finalized its acquisition of information services and tech company Neustar for $3.1 billion in December.

  5. Nordic, an EHR consulting company for vendors including Epic and Meditech, in December acquired S&P Consultants in a move to expand its services for Cerner clients.

