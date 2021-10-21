Oak Street Health buys virtual care provider for $130M: 4 details

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare patients, acquired virtual consult platform RubiconMD for $130 million, the company said Oct. 21.

Four details:

1. Under the deal, Oak Street Health will integrate RubiconMD's virtual specialty care services into its existing care model.

2. RubiconMD's virtual care network comprises more than 230 professionals covering major specialities, including cardiology, nephrology and pulmonology. More than 10 million patients use the company's virtual care platform.

3. Oak Street Health operates more than 100 primary care centers across 18 states. The primary care network was founded in 2012 and went public last year.

4. The acquisition cost Oak Street Health $130 million, according to a news release shared with Becker's.