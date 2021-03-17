5 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Below are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs or chief medical information officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. CAMC Health System in Charleston, W.Va., is seeking a CMIO.

2. MaineHealth in Portland is seeking a CMIO.

3. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) is seeking a CMIO.

4. Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., is seeking a CIO.

5. UofL Health in Louisville, Ky., is seeking a CIO.

