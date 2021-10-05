4 hospital, payer execs who left their roles for digital health companies

Listen
Several hospital and payer executives have left their roles to join digital health companies focused on virtual care and digital transformation since September.
Here are the four executives:
- Adrienne Boissy, MD, has been tapped as the chief medical officer of Qualtrics, a health IT company that assists hospitals in modernizing their patient experience programs. Dr. Boissy most recently served as the chief experience officer at Cleveland Clinic.
- Anshul Pande has been named senior vice president of research and development of HealthEdge, a tech management platform for health plans. Mr. Pande joins HealthEdge from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health, where he most recently served as vice president and chief technology officer.
- Fran Soistman has been tapped as the CEO of eHealth and a member of the board of directors. Mr. Soistman recently served as an executive vice president at CVS Health and president of government services for Aetna.
- John Sheehy III has been named chief underwriting officer of Gravie, a health benefits company. Mr. Sheehy most recently served as the senior vice president of product innovation at EmblemHealth.