Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Adrienne Boissy to join Qualtrics as CMO

Adrienne Boissy, MD, has been named the first CMO of Qualtrics, the experience management software company.

Dr. Boissey was most recently chief experience officer at the Cleveland Clinic and practices as a staff physician at the Mellen Center in Cleveland. She has worked extensively on patient experience and digital innovation and is also a Harvard Macy scholar.

Qualtrics is a software company that offers a cloud-based platform to enhance and manage experience across a range of industries, including healthcare. The company is working with more than 400 hospitals and health systems around the world to improve patient and employee experience with an emphasis on empathy and emotion.

In an Oct. 5 statement, Qualitrics said, "Dr. Boissy will combine her experience as a leading physician executive with Qualtrics' comprehensive technology to engage healthcare systems in designing the patient, customer and employee experience of the future."

"Dr. Boissy is a visionary leader at the forefront of creating people-centered programs rooted in empathy and a deep understanding of patient needs," said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics.

She is set to join the team in November and will continue in her role as a practicing neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic.