Walmart taps former UnitedHealth leader as new health, wellness exec

Walmart named Andrea Marks its new vice president of clinical performance, effective Oct. 4, according to Walmart Health head Cheryl Pegus, MD.

Ms. Marks will oversee Walmart's clinical data and analytics team, according to Dr. Pegus' Oct. 6 LinkedIn announcement. Dr. Pegus joined Walmart as the company's executive vice president of health and wellness last December.

Ms. Marks most previously served as vice president of UnitedHealth Group's People Analytics Center of Excellence. Before joining UnitedHealth Group, she was senior vice president and chief analytics officer of OptumRx.