3 recent leadership changes affecting health IT

Becker's Hospital Review recently reported the following health IT executive moves affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies.

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida named Barry Katzen, MD, chief medical innovation officer June 8.



New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System named Kristin Myers executive vice president, CIO and dean for information technology June 5.



Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, retired in mid-June.

