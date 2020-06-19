FDA joins partnership on COVID-19 analytics tool

The FDA has joined a multi-institution, public-private research effort to improve the quality and speed of COVID-19 diagnostics.

The project, called the COVID-19 Diagnostics Evidence Accelerator, aims to examine COVID-19 data to shape better testing strategies and improve understanding of the disease's spread. It is focusing on whether antibodies indicate immunity and which ones guard against infection.

"The Diagnostics Evidence Accelerator will allow the community to analyze both diagnostic and clinical data in real time, which has the potential to contribute to the scientific evaluation of diagnostic tools and medical interventions for COVID-19," Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, the FDA's principal deputy commissioner, said in a June 18 news release.

