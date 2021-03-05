3 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

Philips named Shez Partovi, MD, its new chief innovation and strategy officer.



Bradford Newton was named CIO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health.



Hank Capps, MD, was named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

