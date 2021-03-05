3 recent health IT exec moves
Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- Philips named Shez Partovi, MD, its new chief innovation and strategy officer.
- Bradford Newton was named CIO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health.
- Hank Capps, MD, was named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.
