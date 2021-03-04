Humana joins $200M funding round for digital home care provider

DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, on March 3 closed a $200 million series D financing round.

Louisville, Ky.-based insurer Humana participated in the funding round, which also included Echo Health Ventures and Tiger Global. The new investment brings DispatchHealth's total funding to more than $417 million and raises its valuation to $1.7 billion, according to a news release.

In February, Humana partnered with DispatchHealth to offer members access to 24/7 medical care outside of the hospital. Under the agreement, Humana members with multiple chronic conditions, such as kidney infections and heart failure, can be treated at home by DispatchHealth's on-call medical team.

DispatchHealth's platform also lets members coordinate additional services including pharmacy and meal deliveries, physical and respiratory therapy, and durable medical equipment access and imaging services.

